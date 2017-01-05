FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Park City Capital releases statement regarding ARI Network Services
#Funds News
January 5, 2017 / 6:37 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Park City Capital releases statement regarding ARI Network Services

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Park City Capital LLC

* Park city capital releases statement delivered by michael fox at ari network services' annual meeting

* Park city capital - believe ari network services should immediately engage financial advisor to review strategic alternatives

* Park city capital, llc - initiated a proxy contest at ari's annual meeting

* Park city capital, llc - beneficial owner of approximately 5.7% of shares of ari network services, inc

* Park city capital - believe there are ample interested parties and both private equity and strategic buyers would be very interested in bidding for co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

