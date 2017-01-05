FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
January 5, 2017 / 1:41 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Lipocine Inc plans to initiate a dosing flexibility study

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Lipocine Inc :

* Lipocine inc- plans to initiate a dosing flexibility study in addition to its previously announced dosing validation study for lpcn 1021

* Lipocine - expects resubmission of lpcn 1021 new drug application to u.s. Food and drug administration to contain data from both dv study and df study

* Lipocine inc- expects first patient of df study to be enrolled in q1 of 2017 with top-line results projected in q2 of 2017

* Lipocine inc- remain on track with dv study and continue to expect top-line results from dv study in q2 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

