8 months ago
BRIEF-Vanguard says there are about $1.25 bln of outstanding borrowings under credit facility, as of Jan 4 2017
#Market News
January 5, 2017 / 1:57 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Vanguard says there are about $1.25 bln of outstanding borrowings under credit facility, as of Jan 4 2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Vanguard Natural Resources LLC :

* Vanguard Natural Resources - on Jan 3, 2017, paid second $37.5 million deficiency payment installment under senior secured reserve-based credit facility

* Vanguard Natural Resources LLC - as of Jan 4, 2017, there were about $1.25 billion of outstanding borrowings under credit facility

* Vanguard- Continues to believe current cash flow from operations not sufficient to pay remaining borrowing base deficiency installments on credit facility

* Vanguard Natural Resources- remaining $150 million borrowing base deficiency is required to be paid in 4 equal monthly installments beginning Feb 2, 2017 Source text: (bit.ly/2iF4k90) Further company coverage:

