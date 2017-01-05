FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
BRIEF-Barnes & Noble reports holiday comparable store sales
January 5, 2017 / 2:07 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Barnes & Noble reports holiday comparable store sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Barnes & Noble Inc

* Reports holiday comparable store sales

* Expects to exceed fiscal 2016 operating profit

* Updates full-year outlook

* 2016 consolidated EBITDA is now expected to be at low end of company's previously issued range

* Expects fiscal 2017 comparable store sales to decline approximately 6 pct and consolidated EBITDA to be approximately $200 million

* Fiscal 2017 retail EBITDA is now expected to be approximately $225 million

* Fiscal 2017 Nook's EBITDA loss is expected to be approximately $25 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

