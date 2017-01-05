FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Dryships announces strategic expansion into the gas carrier market
#Market News
January 5, 2017 / 2:27 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Dryships announces strategic expansion into the gas carrier market

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Dryships Inc -

* Dryships announces strategic expansion into the gas carrier market

* Under terms of LPG option agreement, co will have 3 months to exercise 4 separate options to purchase up to 4 vlgcs at $83.5 million/vessel

* If company exercises all four of its options, total purchase price of vlgc fleet will be $334.0 million

* Intends to finance any acquisition of vessels by using cash on hand, undrawn liquidity under previously announced new sifnos revolver

* If acquired, vessels will be managed by TMS cardiff gas, company controlled by chairman and chief executive officer

* Agreed to enter "zero cost" option agreement with co's controlled by CEO to purchase up to 4 high specifications very large gas carriers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

