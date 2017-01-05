FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Centrus Energy accounces private exchange offer of 8 pct PIK toggle notes
#Market News
January 5, 2017 / 3:12 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Centrus Energy accounces private exchange offer of 8 pct PIK toggle notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Centrus Energy Corp :

* Centrus Energy Corp. announces private exchange offer and solicitation of consents

* Private exchange offer to exchange co's 8.0% PIK toggle notes due 2019/2024 for up to $85 million 8.25% senior secured notes due 2027

* Private exchange offer to exchange co's 8.0% PIK toggle notes due 2019/2024 for up to $120 million 7.5% cumulative redeemable preferred stock

* Private exchange offer to exchange co's 8.0% PIK toggle notes due 2019/2024 for up to $30 million in cash Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

