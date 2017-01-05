BRIEF-Takeda and PvP Biologics announce development agreement for celiac disease

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :

* Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited and PvP Biologics, Inc announced a global agreement for development of Kumamax

* Under terms of agreement, PvP will conduct research, development through phase 1 proof-of-principle studies

* To fund $35 million for PvP's expenses related to plan in exchange for option to acquire PvP following receipt of pre-defined data package

* Takeda may exercise its option to acquire PvP by paying an undisclosed fee as well as development and regulatory milestones Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)