Jan 5 (Reuters) - Nikkei:

* Usen Corp is expected to report Wednesday a group operating profit of around 2.7 billion yen for the first quarter-nikkei

* Usen Corp First-quarter sales likely moved 3 pct higher to around 18.3 billion yen - Nikkei