Jan 5 (Reuters) - Diversicare Healthcare Services Inc :

* Diversicare Healthcare -on December 29, 2016 executed a third amendment to third amended and restated revolving loan and security agreement

* Diversicare Healthcare -amendment modifies terms of loan agreement by increasing company's letter of credit sublimit from $10 million to $15 million Source text (bit.ly/2igCFb6) Further company coverage: