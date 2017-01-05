FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
BRIEF-Aegean Marine Petroleum Network announces launch of new market in Rostock, Germany
#Market News
January 5, 2017 / 10:23 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Aegean Marine Petroleum Network announces launch of new market in Rostock, Germany

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Inc :

* Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Inc announces launch of new market in Rostock, Germany

* Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Inc - under terms of agreement with obast, aegean will acquire obast's existing share capital

* Aegean marine petroleum network - operations at rostock will be managed by existing team at obast bunkering & trading gmbh

* Aegean marine petroleum network says launch of new service center in rostock that will serve all german baltic sea ports, southern scandinavian ports Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

