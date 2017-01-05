FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
BRIEF-Oncogenex Pharmaceuticals and Achieve Life Science announce definitive merger agreement
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
Commentary
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 5, 2017 / 9:59 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Oncogenex Pharmaceuticals and Achieve Life Science announce definitive merger agreement

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Oncogenex Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Oncogenex Pharmaceuticals Inc and Achieve Life Science, Inc announce definitive merger agreement

* Oncogenex - upon completion of proposed merger, achieve's equity holders are expected to own 75 pct of combined company's outstanding shares

* Oncogenex Pharmaceuticals Inc - combined company's executive management team will be led by Rick Stewart, chairman of Achieve

* Oncogenex Pharmaceuticals - expected to distribute to its stockholders contingent value rights (CVRS) for 80 pct of any net proceeds of certain payments

* Oncogenex Pharmaceuticals Inc - board of directors of combined company is expected to consist of seven members

* Following completion of merger, Oncogenex Pharmaceuticals Inc ill be renamed Achieve Life Sciences Inc

* Oncogenex - after completion, current stockholders of oncogenex are expected to own remaining 25 pct of combined company's outstanding shares

* Oncogenex Pharmaceuticals Inc - "efforts will continue to establish a strategic partnership to further development of apatorsen"

* Oncogenex Pharmaceuticals Inc - transaction has been approved unanimously by boards of directors of both companies Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.