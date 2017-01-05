FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
BRIEF-Forestar adopts tax benefits preservation plan to preserve valuable tax benefits
#Market News
January 5, 2017 / 10:34 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Forestar adopts tax benefits preservation plan to preserve valuable tax benefits

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Forestar Group Inc

* Forestar adopts tax benefits preservation plan to preserve valuable tax benefits

* Forestar Group - if a shareholder becomes 5-percent shareholder after adoption of plan without meeting customary exceptions, rights would become exercisable

* Forestar Group - under tax benefits preservation plan, co is issuing one right for each share of stock outstanding at close of business on Jan 17, 2017

* Rights issued by co under the preservation plan will trade with Forestar's common shares and will expire on January 5, 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

