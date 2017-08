Jan 5 (Reuters) - Advancepierre Foods Holdings Inc

* Advancepierre Foods Holdings Inc files to say selling stockholders are selling 12.5 million shares of co's common stock

* Advancepierre Foods Holdings Inc says the selling stockholders include funds managed by Oaktree Capital Management and members of Advancepierre's management