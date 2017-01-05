FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
BRIEF-Tahoe Resources sees 2017 gold production 375 - 425 koz
January 5, 2017 / 11:04 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Tahoe Resources sees 2017 gold production 375 - 425 koz

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Tahoe Resources Inc

* Tahoe Resources achieves record silver and gold production in 2016, announces 2017 financial and operating guidance

* Tahoe Resources Inc - silver production in 2016 was a record 21.3 million ounces

* Tahoe Resources Inc - project capital expenditures in 2017 are targeted at $150 to $175 million

* Tahoe Resources Inc says gold production for year totaled 385,111 ounces in line with guidance of 370,000 to 430,000 ounces

* Tahoe Resources Inc - sees 2017 silver production 18 - 21 moz

* Tahoe Resources Inc - sees 2017 gold production 375 - 425 koz

* Tahoe Resources Inc sees 2017 AISC per silver oz produced in range $9.50 - $10.50

* Sees 2017 exploration expense $35 - $45 million

* Tahoe Resources Inc - sees 2017 AISC per gold oz produced $1,150 - $1,250 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

