Jan 6 (Reuters) - IMF Bentham Ltd

* Updates on settlement of certain claims funded by IMF in UK and Netherlands

* IMF now expects to recognise net revenue after payment of all related third party expenses of about $10 million and a profit of about $3 million

* Advises that it has received approximately $18.8 million out of anticipated total receipts of $19 million