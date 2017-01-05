FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
BRIEF-T-Mobile US says 2.1 mln preliminary total net customer additions in Q4
January 5, 2017 / 7:29 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-T-Mobile US says 2.1 mln preliminary total net customer additions in Q4

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 5 (Reuters) - T-Mobile US Inc

* 2.1 million preliminary total net customer additions in Q4 2016

* sees branded postpaid phone churn of 1.28%, down 18 basis points year-over-year for Q4 2016

* branded prepaid churn was 3.94% in Q4 of 2016, down 26 basis points year-over-year

* 1.2 million preliminary branded postpaid net customer additions in Q4

* 933,000 branded postpaid phone net customer additions, 541,000 branded prepaid net customer additions in Q4 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

