FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
BRIEF-Momenta and CSL announce deal
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Energy & Environment
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 5, 2017 / 9:13 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Momenta and CSL announce deal

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 6 (Reuters) - Csl Ltd

* Momenta and CSL announce collaboration and license agreement to develop fc multimer programs, including m230, a selective immunomodulator of fc receptors

* Momenta Pharmaceuticals- will receive a $50 million upfront license fee from csl and is eligible to receive future milestone and royalty payments for m230

* Momenta Pharmaceutical - under terms of agreement, momenta will grant CSL an exclusive, worldwide license to momenta's intellectual property relating to m230

* Momenta Pharmaceuticals - CSL, Momenta intend to enter into research collaboration to develop additional fc multimer proteins

* Momenta Pharmaceuticals - momenta has option to enter into an agreement to co-promote m230 and any other collaboration product in u.s.

* Momenta pharmaceuticals - will also be eligible for up to $550 million in contingent clinical, regulatory and commercialization milestone payments

* Momenta pharmaceuticals - momenta has option to elect a cost and profit sharing arrangement

* Momenta .- Momenta would fund proportion of global development and commercialization costs in exchange for share of u.s. Profits, milestones and royalties outside u.s. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.