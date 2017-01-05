BRIEF-Pioneer Energy Services says Q4 drilling services margin per day expected to be at high-end or exceed guided range of $6,500 to $7,000 - SEC filing

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Pioneer Energy Services Corp

* Pioneer Energy Services Corp - Q4 drilling services margin per day expected to be at high-end or exceed guided range of $6,500 to $7,000 - SEC filing

* Pioneer Energy Services Corp - Q4 production services revenue expected to be flat to down approximately 2 pct as compared to guidance of flat to up 3 pct

* Pioneer Energy Services Corp - "despite lower production services margin guidance, we expect to maintain compliance with credit facility covenants"

* Pioneer Energy Services Corp - well servicing Q4 utilization was 40 pct as compared to 41 pct in prior quarter

* Pioneer Energy Services Corp - expect to put 10 to 15 additional rigs back to work by end of January

* Pioneer Energy Services Corp - reactivated five additional wireline units in late December to meet January demand