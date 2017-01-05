FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
BRIEF-Pioneer Energy Services says Q4 drilling services margin per day expected to be at high-end or exceed guided range of $6,500 to $7,000 - SEC filing
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
Commentary
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 5, 2017 / 10:18 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Pioneer Energy Services says Q4 drilling services margin per day expected to be at high-end or exceed guided range of $6,500 to $7,000 - SEC filing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Pioneer Energy Services Corp

* Pioneer Energy Services Corp - Q4 drilling services margin per day expected to be at high-end or exceed guided range of $6,500 to $7,000 - SEC filing

* Pioneer Energy Services Corp - Q4 production services revenue expected to be flat to down approximately 2 pct as compared to guidance of flat to up 3 pct

* Pioneer Energy Services Corp - "despite lower production services margin guidance, we expect to maintain compliance with credit facility covenants"

* Pioneer Energy Services Corp - well servicing Q4 utilization was 40 pct as compared to 41 pct in prior quarter

* Pioneer Energy Services Corp - expect to put 10 to 15 additional rigs back to work by end of January

* Pioneer Energy Services Corp - reactivated five additional wireline units in late December to meet January demand Source text: (bit.ly/2iJCvu6) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.