FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
BRIEF-Ardent Leisure says theme parks revenue fell 63 pct on PCP, from re-opening on Dec. 10
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
Commentary
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
January 5, 2017 / 10:58 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Ardent Leisure says theme parks revenue fell 63 pct on PCP, from re-opening on Dec. 10

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 6 (Reuters) - Ardent Leisure Group :

* Dreamworld and Main Event Entertainment trading update-aad.ax

* From reopening on 10 December 2016 to 31 December 2016 theme parks division recorded unaudited revenues of $3.66 million down 63.0% from PCP

* Across both parks, 29 slides and rides (including 5 of "Big 9 thrill rides") are fully operational

* Main Event Entertainment constant centres expected to track positively in H2 of FY2017, targeting low singledigit long term growth

* Main Event Entertainment new centres continue to exceed average first year EBITDA ROI target of 30%

* "Progressive reopening of Dreamworld's thrill rides throughout remainder of (Dec) month negatively impacted attendance and revenues" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.