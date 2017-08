Jan 6 (Reuters) - Acme Resources Inc

* Announces new directors and management team

* Board has appointed Robert Edwards as new president and chief executive officer

* Board has appointed Darren Blaney as new chief financial officer

* New board of directors are Robert Edwards, Darren Blaney, Darcy Heggie and Sean Pownall