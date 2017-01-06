FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
BRIEF-Baloise Holding says to acquire Pax Anlage
January 6, 2017 / 6:11 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Baloise Holding says to acquire Pax Anlage

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 6 (Reuters) - Baloise Holding AG :

* Baloise is to acquire Pax Anlage AG and boosts its real-estate portfolio

* Transaction represents a further expansion of Baloise's real-estate portfolio and Baloise thereby invests up to 288 million Swiss francs ($284.67 million) of insurance assets in an asset class

* Published the pre-announcement of a public takeover offer for the remaining approx. 30 per cent of shares in free float at a price of 1,600 Swiss francs per share Source text: bit.ly/2iOHrQU Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0117 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

