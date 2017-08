Jan 6 (Reuters) - International Engineering Pcl

* Acknowledged the resignation of Bhusana Premanode, director, executive director and chief executive officer

* Sys board acknowledges resignation letter from chairman Pracherd Sook-Kaew

* Anounces resignation Of Supornchai Siriwoharn as vice chairman

* Sys co assigned vice chairman Sunjutha Witchawut to assume role of acting chairman

* Supornchai Siriwoharn to be CEO effective from 23 Jnuary Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: