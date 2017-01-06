FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Ionis, Akcea enter into strategic collaboration with Novartis
January 6, 2017 / 6:24 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Ionis, Akcea enter into strategic collaboration with Novartis

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 6 (Reuters) - Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc :

* Ionis and Akcea enter into strategic collaboration with global pharmaceutical company to develop and commercialize akcea-apo(a)-l rx and akcea-apociii-l rx

* Ionis Pharmaceuticals - Ionis and Akcea are eligible to receive tiered royalties in mid-teens to low twenty percent range on net sales of each drug

* Ionis Pharmaceuticals - Ionis, Akcea eligible to receive license fee as well as development, commercial milestone payments as each drug advances Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

