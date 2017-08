Jan 6 (Reuters) - KID ASA :

* Q4 revenues increased by 11.7 pct to 483.8 million Norwegian crowns ($56.97 million) from 433.1 million crowns year ago

* For FY 2016, revenues increased by 8.9 pct to 1.29 billion crowns from 1.19 billion year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.4924 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)