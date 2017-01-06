FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
BRIEF-IPF says to appeal decision of Polish tax chamber
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 6, 2017 / 7:11 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-IPF says to appeal decision of Polish tax chamber

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 6 (Reuters) - International Personal Finance Plc :

* Ipf to appeal decision of Polish tax chamber

* Appeal a decision received from Polish tax chamber (upper tier of Polish tax authority) on 5 January 2017 with respect to its 2008 financial year

* Decision involves transfer pricing challenge relating to an intra-group arrangement with a UK entity, challenge to timing of taxation of home collection fee revenues

* We strongly disagree with interpretation of tax authority having received legal opinions from leading advisors as to strength of our case

* Intend to initiate a process with UK tax authority aimed at ensuring that intra-group transaction is not subject to double taxation

* Expect to receive same decision shortly from Polish tax chamber in respect of 2009 financial year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.