BRIEF-IPF says to appeal decision of Polish tax chamber

Jan 6 (Reuters) - International Personal Finance Plc :

* Ipf to appeal decision of Polish tax chamber

* Appeal a decision received from Polish tax chamber (upper tier of Polish tax authority) on 5 January 2017 with respect to its 2008 financial year

* Decision involves transfer pricing challenge relating to an intra-group arrangement with a UK entity, challenge to timing of taxation of home collection fee revenues

* We strongly disagree with interpretation of tax authority having received legal opinions from leading advisors as to strength of our case

* Intend to initiate a process with UK tax authority aimed at ensuring that intra-group transaction is not subject to double taxation

* Expect to receive same decision shortly from Polish tax chamber in respect of 2009 financial year