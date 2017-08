Jan 6 (Reuters) - Natco Pharma Ltd

* Natco receives final approval for generic bendamustine hcl powder for USA market

* Natco plans to launch this drug on November 1, 2019, or earlier under certain circumstances

* To launch drug through its marketing partner Breckenridge Pharmaceutical Inc, in the USA market