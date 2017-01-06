BRIEF-Renault now holds over 50 pct of Alliance Rostec Auto BV

Jan 6 (Reuters) - Renault took part in the public offering for recapitalizing AvtoVAZ in December 2016. Statement says:

* Groupe Renault now holds more than 50 pct of ara b.v. (alliance rostec auto b.v.) joint venture, majority shareholder in Avtovaz.

* Compliant with current accounting standards, groupe Renault will consolidate Avtovaz balance sheet on 31 december 2016, and its profit-and-loss account from 1 january 2017. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Dominique Vidalon)