BRIEF-China Agri-Industries Holdings says Chi Jingtao ceased to be chairman of board

Jan 6 (Reuters) - China Agri-industries Holdings Ltd -
* Chi Jingtao has tendered his resignation as an executive director
* Gu Lifeng has tendered his resignation as an executive director of company.
* Dong Wei has been appointed as an executive director of company
* Chi Jingtao ceased to be chairman of board
* Yu Xubo has been appointed as chairman of board
* Dong Wei has been appointed as deputy managing director of company, and chairman of executive committee of company
* Gu Lifeng ceased to be deputy managing director of company and chairman of executive committee of company