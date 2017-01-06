FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 6, 2017 / 8:50 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-China Agri-Industries Holdings says Chi Jingtao ceased to be chairman of board

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 6 (Reuters) - China Agri-industries Holdings Ltd -

* Chi Jingtao has tendered his resignation as an executive director

* Gu Lifeng has tendered his resignation as an executive director of company.

* Dong Wei has been appointed as an executive director of company

* Chi Jingtao ceased to be chairman of board

* Yu Xubo has been appointed as chairman of board

* Dong Wei has been appointed as deputy managing director of company, and chairman of executive committee of company

* Gu Lifeng ceased to be deputy managing director of company and chairman of executive committee of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

