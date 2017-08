Jan 6 (Reuters) - China Resources Land Ltd :

* Group acquired nine land parcels in Shenyang, Changsha, Ganzhou, Fuzhou, Hangzhou, Chongqing, Qingdao and Ningbo

* Attributable land premium payable by group in respect of relevant land acquisitions in Dec amounted to about RMB11.269 billion