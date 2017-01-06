FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
BRIEF-Skyworth Digital reports 6 pct growth in total TV sales volume for Dec
January 6, 2017 / 10:11 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Skyworth Digital reports 6 pct growth in total TV sales volume for Dec

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 6 (Reuters) - Skyworth Digital Holdings Ltd :

* Group's TV sales volume in china market recorded a decline of 4% and 1% year-on-year in December 2016 and in April to December 2016, respectively

* Group's total TV sales volume recorded a growth of 6% and 18% year-on-year in december 2016 and in April to December 2016, respectively

* Group's TV sales volume in overseas market recorded a growth of 42% and 62% year-on-year in December 2016 and in April to December 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

