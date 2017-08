Jan 6 (Reuters) - Bristol-myers Squibb Co :

* Bristol-Myers Squibb and genecentric diagnostics announce exploratory biomarker research collaboration

* Bristol-Myers Squibb Co - genecentric secures equity investment from Bristol-Myers Squibb

* Bristol-Myers squibb co - Bristol-Myers Squibb to explore use of genecentric's cancer subtyping platform Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: