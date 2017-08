Jan 6 (Reuters) - Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc

* Ekso Bionics enters into a $10 million term loan agreement with Bridge Bank

* Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc - Initial term loan of $7 million funded on December 30, 2016

* Ekso Bionics Holdings - Prior to December 31, 2017, co has ability to secure an additional $3 million term loan, provided certain conditions are met