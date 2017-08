Jan 6 (Reuters) - Juniper Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Juniper Pharma - company will focus on IND-enabling activities for JNP-0201, including a definitive sheep study to be initiated by year-end 2017

* Juniper Pharmaceuticals Inc - an IND for JNP-0201 is also planned for first half of 2018.

* Juniper Pharmaceuticals Inc - juniper expects to conduct IND-enabling studies with JNP-0301 in 2017