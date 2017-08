Jan 6 (Reuters) - magicJack Vocaltec Ltd

* magicJack- Acknowledged receipt of and issued following response to public statement by Carnegie Technologies Holdings, LLC and founder Paul M. Posner

* magicjack Vocaltec - Currently reviewing these nominations in accordance with company's corporate governance policies and requirements of Israeli law

* magicJack Vocaltec Ltd - Will carefully review any formal proposal to acquire company's shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: