FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
BRIEF-Teva projects more than $750 mln in sales in U.S. product launches in 2017
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
January 6, 2017 / 2:21 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Teva projects more than $750 mln in sales in U.S. product launches in 2017

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 6 (Reuters) - Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd -

* Teva CEO: we continue to see challenges as a company and as an industry and we expect some of these challenges to continue in 2017: conf call

* Teva CEO: "2016 was a transition year, 2017 will be a year of execution": conf call

* Teva CEO: we expect to produce more than 1000 new generic products launches in 2017: conf call

* Teva CEO: one priority is to defend Copaxone in the face of an important pending legal milestone: conf call

* Teva CEO: we are projecting more than $750 million in sales in U.S. product launches in 2017: conf call

* Teva CEO: I recognize that the gap between the outlook we gave you July and the guidance presented today is disappointing : conf call

* Teva expects Copaxone 2017 revenue of $3.8 billion to $3.9 billion (assuming no 40 mg generic): conf call

* Teva says it will take price increases on a generic drug if the opportunity arises: conf call

* Teva we assume two competitors for Concerta in 2017: conf call

* Teva CEO says $750 million in new drug launches in the U.S. is a conservative number: conf call

* Teva says we have no plans to change dividend policy: conf call

* Teva CEO says we see a decline in specialty business revenue contribution to net revenue in 2017: conf call

* Teva says application for generic Advair is expected to be submitted in 2018: conf call

* Teva: many potential launches were not realized in 2nd half 2016 & that has a carry over effect in 2017 & so we decided to lower expectations for 17'

* Teva: today we are generating $300 million in biosimilar revs, and expect partnership with Celltrion to almost double that in the next couple of years

* Teva CEO: the bigger number of shots on goal now... Will enable us to risk-adjusted better going forward Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.