Jan 6 (Reuters) - Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

* Teva Exec: we expect to see mid single-digit price erosion to continue in our base business in the United States: conf call

* Teva Exec: dependency on big launches is being replaced by the launch of 40 to 50 or more smaller products which are more durable: conf call

* Teva says exploring additional biosimilar opportunities to collaborate with relevant players on commercialization and development front : conf call Further company coverage: