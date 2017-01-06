FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Wal Mart Stores says Rosalind Brewer notified her intent to retire from employment with company effective Feb 1
January 6, 2017 / 2:30 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Wal Mart Stores says Rosalind Brewer notified her intent to retire from employment with company effective Feb 1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 6 (Reuters) - Wal Mart Stores Inc

* Wal Mart Stores Inc - Rosalind G. Brewer notified her intent to retire from employment with company effective February 1, 2017

* Wal Mart - Brewer has served as executive vice president, president and chief executive officer of company's Sam's Club Segment since February 2012

* Wal Mart Stores - On Jan 5, 2017, John Furner, was appointed executive vice president, president and chief executive officer of company's Sam's Club Segment

* Wal Mart Stores Inc - Since October 2015, Furner has served as executive vice president and chief merchandising officer of Sam's Club Source text: [bit.ly/2iJ3hVk] Further company coverage:

