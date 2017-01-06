FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Addchance Holdings says unit entered into sale and purchase agreement
January 6, 2017 / 3:06 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Addchance Holdings says unit entered into sale and purchase agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 6 (Reuters) - Addchance Holdings Ltd :

* Unit and vendor entered into sale and purchase agreement

* Unit agreed to purchase and vendor agreed to sell sale interest and sale loan for a total consideration of up to maximum of HK$20.4 million

* Vendor being Shenzhen Finance Investment Services Co.

* Vendor warranted that after-tax net profit of target for year ending 31 december 2017 shall be not less than HK$10 million

* Target being Shenzhen Eastone Data Technology Co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

