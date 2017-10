Jan 6 (Reuters) - FedEx Corp :

* On Jan. 6, issued $450 mln aggregate principal amount of its 3.300 pct notes due 2027 - SEC filing

* On Jan. 6, 2017 issued $750 mln aggregate principal amount of its 4.400 pct notes due 2047-SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2iLTf3L) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)