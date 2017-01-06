BRIEF-Boeing Co says 278 new orders for week through Dec 31, 2016

Jan 6 (Reuters) - Boeing Co :

* Says 278 new orders for week through December 31, 2016

* In the changes category, reduced 737 orders by 62 and 787 orders by 18, for week through December 31, 2016

* Says new orders from Business Jet / VIP customers for one 737, Gecas for 75 737s, Jet 2.com ltd for four 737s for week through Dec 31, 2016

* New orders from Travel Service for five 737s, unidentified customer(s) for 189 and Uzbekistan Airways for four 787s for week through Dec 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: [ID:bit.ly/1CPj6cX] Further company coverage: