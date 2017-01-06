BRIEF-Invitae meets annual volume guidance, projects doubling of volume in 2017

Jan 6 (Reuters) - Invitae Corp :

* Invitae meets annual volume guidance, projects doubling of volume in 2017, accelerates genome network by acquiring scalable patient-centered data company

* Invitae Corp - based on preliminary Q4 financials we expect to report positive gross margins in Q4 of 2016

* Invitae Corp - in Q4, company delivered approximately 20,000 billable tests, representing a 33 pct increase over Q3 of 2016

* Invitae Corp - entered into a partnership with biomarin to connect patients to care