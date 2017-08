Jan 6 (Reuters) - Stein Mart Inc

* Stein Mart, Inc. reports November/December sales

* Stein Mart Inc says comparable store sales for nine-week period ended December 31, 2016 decreased 4.8 percent

* Stein Mart Inc says total sales decreased 1.9 percent compared to same period last year for nine-week period ended December 31, 2016