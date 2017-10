BRIEF-Apple Inc's CEO Tim Cook's total 2016 compensation was $8.7 mln versus $10.3 mln last year

Jan 6 (Reuters) - Apple Inc :

* Apple Inc - CFO Luca Maestri’s 2016 total compensation was $22.8 million versus $25.3 million in 2015

* Apple Inc - CEO Tim Cook’s total 2016 compensation was $8.7 million versus $10.3 million last year

* Angela Ahrendts, senior vice president, retail FY 2016 total compensation $22.9 million versus $25.8 million in FY 2015

* Dan Riccio, senior vice president, hardware engineering FY 2016 total compensation $22.8 million versus $25.02 million in FY 2015

* Apple Inc - Senior Vice President Eddy Cue’s total 2016 compensation was $22.8 million versus $25.1 million last year

* CEO Tim Cook’s total 2016 compensation includes non-equity incentive plan compensation of $5.4 million versus $8.0 million in FY 2015

* CFO Luca Maestri's total 2016 compensation includes non-equity incentive plan compensation of $1.8 million versus $4.0 million in FY 2015 Source text:(bit.ly/2hZVwcQ) Further company coverage: