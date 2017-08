Jan 6 (Reuters) - Impax Laboratories Inc :

* Impax confirms patent challenge relating to generic Aubagio (teriflunomide) tablets, 14 mg

* Impax Laboratories Inc - filed ANDA with FDA containing a paragraph IV certification for a generic version of Aubagio tablets 14 mg

* Impax Laboratories says plaintiffs, Sanofi-Aventis U.S. Llc, Aventisub Llc, Sanofi, Genzyme Corp filed suit for patent infringement against co