BRIEF-Huron announces senior leadership transitions

Jan 6 (Reuters) - Huron Consulting Group Inc :

* Huron announces senior leadership transitions

* Huron Consulting Group Inc - John D. Kelly has been promoted to executive vice president and chief financial officer

* Huron Consulting Group Inc - Gordon J. Mountford will step down as leader of healthcare practice

* Huron Consulting Group Inc- C. Mark Hussey, chief operating officer, has been named interim leader of healthcare practice, effective immediately