7 months ago
BRIEF-Huron announces senior leadership transitions
#Market News
January 6, 2017 / 2:00 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Huron announces senior leadership transitions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 6 (Reuters) - Huron Consulting Group Inc :

* Huron announces senior leadership transitions

* Huron Consulting Group Inc - John D. Kelly has been promoted to executive vice president and chief financial officer

* Huron Consulting Group Inc - Gordon J. Mountford will step down as leader of healthcare practice

* Huron Consulting Group Inc- C. Mark Hussey, chief operating officer, has been named interim leader of healthcare practice, effective immediately Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

