7 months ago
BRIEF-Medical Transcription Billing & unit entered into first amendment to assignment agreement dated Oct 3
January 6, 2017 / 2:26 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Medical Transcription Billing & unit entered into first amendment to assignment agreement dated Oct 3

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 6 (Reuters) - Medical Transcription Billing Corp

* Medical Transcription Billing - On Jan 3, 2017, co, unit entered into first amendment to assignment agreement dated Oct 3, 2016

* Pursuant to assignment agreement, MAC acquired senior secured notes from prudential-SEC Filing

* Total purchase price for senior secured notes was $7mln

* Medical Transcription Billing- Pursuant to first amendment to assignment agreement,parties agreed that remaining $5 million to be payable in 2 installments

* Medical Transcription Billing - After amendment, first installment of $3 million to be due Jan 23, 2017,second installment of $2 million to be due May 15, 2017 Source text: [bit.ly/2jbE56R] Further company coverage:

