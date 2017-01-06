BRIEF-Medical Transcription Billing & unit entered into first amendment to assignment agreement dated Oct 3

Jan 6 (Reuters) - Medical Transcription Billing Corp

* Medical Transcription Billing - On Jan 3, 2017, co, unit entered into first amendment to assignment agreement dated Oct 3, 2016

* Pursuant to assignment agreement, MAC acquired senior secured notes from prudential-SEC Filing

* Total purchase price for senior secured notes was $7mln

* Medical Transcription Billing- Pursuant to first amendment to assignment agreement,parties agreed that remaining $5 million to be payable in 2 installments

* Medical Transcription Billing - After amendment, first installment of $3 million to be due Jan 23, 2017,second installment of $2 million to be due May 15, 2017