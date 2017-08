Jan 6 (Reuters) - Clinicaltrials.gov

* Bristol-Myers' study of Nivolumab with, without Ipilimumab treating patients with Metastatic Sarcoma that can't be removed suspended recruitment - Clinicaltrials.gov

* Bristol-Myers' Nivolumab study suspended per complete sheet, pre-registration limit reached - Clinicaltrials.gov Source (bit.ly/2iQj5Gj) Further company coverage: