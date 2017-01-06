FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
BRIEF-Bats Global Markets says putative class action lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court for District of Kansas
#Market News
January 6, 2017 / 9:11 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Bats Global Markets says putative class action lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court for District of Kansas

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 6 (Reuters) - Bats Global Markets Inc

* Bats Global Markets - on December 16, a putative class action lawsuit was filed in United States District Court for District of Kansas

* Bats Global Markets - merger litigation relates to merger agreement and definitive proxy statement filed with SEC on Dec 12, 2016 in connection with merger

* Bats Global Markets - "specifically denies all allegations in merger litigation that any additional disclosure was or is required" Source text: (bit.ly/2hZA04G) Further company coverage:

