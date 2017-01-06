BRIEF-Bats Global Markets says putative class action lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court for District of Kansas

Jan 6 (Reuters) - Bats Global Markets Inc

* Bats Global Markets - on December 16, a putative class action lawsuit was filed in United States District Court for District of Kansas

* Bats Global Markets - merger litigation relates to merger agreement and definitive proxy statement filed with SEC on Dec 12, 2016 in connection with merger

* Bats Global Markets - "specifically denies all allegations in merger litigation that any additional disclosure was or is required"