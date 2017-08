Jan 6 (Reuters) - West Pharmaceutical Services Inc

* West Pharmaceutical Services - co and Daikyo Seiko entered amended and restated technology exchange and crosslicense agreement and two distributorship agreements

* West Pharmaceutical Services Inc says company maintains a 25 pct ownership interest in Daikyo

* West Pharmaceutical Services Inc says company maintains a 25 pct ownership interest in Daikyo