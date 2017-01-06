FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
BRIEF-Convergys says entered into amendment to existing receivables purchase agreement - SEC filing
#Market News
January 6, 2017 / 9:31 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Convergys says entered into amendment to existing receivables purchase agreement - SEC filing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 6 (Reuters) - Convergys Corp

* On Jan 4, 2017 co entered into amendment to co's existing receivables purchase agreement - SEC filing

* Convergys Corp - amendment is to extend termination date for purchasers' commitments under co's accounts receivable securitization facility

* Convergys Corp - amendment extends termination date to January 3, 2020 for Wells Fargo and January 3, 2018 for Gotham Group

* Convergys Corp - amendment is also to increase purchase limit under receivables purchase agreement to $225 million Source text: (bit.ly/2hYJ8f7) Further company coverage:

